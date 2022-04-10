It was a weekend full of dance and cheer here in Erie.

More than 140 teams from all over the region competed in the Lake Erie National Cheer and Dance Championships at the Erie Insurance Arena.

The teams ranged from little kids to competitors in college.

The elite teams will win championship rings while the recreational teams get back packs. Some teams will even receive a bid to boost events with cash prizes.

“It’s very exciting. We have seen amazing talent here today. The kids are so excited to take the mat. We just finished the all star portion of the competition and now we are starting the recreation portion tonight,” said Heather Petz, President of Champion Cheer Central.

The next event will be the World Championship. That event is set to take place around April 24.