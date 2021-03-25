Over 150 animals rescued from abandoned property in Crawford County

More than 150 animals rescued from an abandoned property in Titusville are in need of a new home.

On Thursday, the ANNA Shelter helped authorities remove the animals from a show barn that went awry.

All of the animals are in need of immediate medical care.

Once they are vetted, they will be sorted and listed for adoption. They say housing the animals are going to be a challenge.

The animals looking for a new home include chinchillas, show chickens and rabbits.

If you’d like to give one of these animals a new home, you can reach out to the ANNA Shelter. You can call the shelter at (814) 451-0230.