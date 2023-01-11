Pennsylvania high school students will have a better chance of starting their careers after high school thanks to new grant funding.

The Schools-to-Work Program (STWP) grant is awarding more than $2.5 million to Pennsylvania organizations, Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced Wednesday. This funding will help develop and expand career pathways for high school students while also helping to eliminate barriers to employment.

“Choosing a career path is one of the most difficult challenges high school students face, and it’s often complicated for many by a lack of resources connecting them to proper training,” Berrier said. “Schools-to-Work grants expand high school students’ access to family-sustaining careers and eliminate the barriers often associated with obtaining these jobs.”

According to a release, 11 registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs were awarded the funding to enhance partnerships between schools, employers, organizations and training centers across the commonwealth and prep students for employment within targeted industries.

In this third round of STWP grant funding, workforce development programs and training centers received up to $250,000 to create career and post-secondary education opportunities for recent graduates through pre-apprenticeship programs.

For Erie County, Early Connections was awarded $250,000 to serve students and offer services and support to registered pre-apprentices, linking pre-apprentices to employment and/or the Registered Early Childhood Apprenticeship Program.

Additional details about the program can be found on L&I’s website.