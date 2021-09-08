Over 250 people injured in Labor Day crashes, according to Pa State Police

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested 587 motorists for driving under the influence and issued 9,968 speeding citations during the four-day Labor Day weekend, from September 3rd-6th. Troopers also cited 737 people for not wearing seat belts and issued 120 citations to drivers for failing to secure children in safety seats.

Six people died in crashes investigated by the State Police, with alcohol cited as a factor in one of these incidents. Troopers responded to a total of 674 crashes – in which 209 people were injured – over the holiday weekend.

During the 2020 Labor Day weekend, seven individuals died and 186 people were injured in the 678 crashes investigated by PSP.

More information on the department’s 2021 Labor Day enforcement actions, broken down by troop is available HERE. Troop E, which has stations in Erie, Warren and Crawford Counties, reported 42 crashes with seven injuries and no deaths.. Five of those crashes were alcohol-related.

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, click HERE.

