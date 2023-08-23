A positive progress report for Erie highlighted several efforts to make the region more energy efficient.

Erie is heading in the right direction, according to the 2030 District Progress Report. In 2022, 19 district partners, which includes 128 buildings, reduced energy consumption by 16.6%. An annual energy cost savings of $3 million.

Green Building Alliance helps local organizations overcome barriers that keep them from using energy-saving methods.

“They might be funding, they might be lack of technical knowledge, they might be lack of political will or leadership in their organizations. We’re always trying to learn from our property partners and then assist them in clearing those barriers away,” said Chris Cieslak of the Green Building Alliance.

This year, the community is celebrating the Erie Central Fire Station which is now powering their entire building with solar panels.

“I want to do this at every other city location as quickly as possible because this is a great thing. It’s much more energy efficient and it reduces a lot of pollution and it reduces our costs,” said City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember.

And more solar panels could be coming this fall. Presque Isle State Park plans to start a similar project on Beach 8.

“Being able to take away that power bill for the park for every year moving forward is going to be a huge thing, especially when we’re talking about public money. That money being able to be used in other upgrades or other rehab at other locations is a really important thing,” said Matt Greene, park operations manager for Presque Isle State Park.

The executive director of the Erie Art Museum said they’ve implemented changes to make the building more energy efficient.

“A big thing for us is upgrading our wireless network system so that enables us to have much better environmental controls over our large buildings. We’re able to monitor how much were heating and cooling the spaces, and it helps us take better care of the collection too,” said Laura Domencic, executive director of Erie Art Museum.