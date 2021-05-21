Over 30 departments battle Friday afternoon fire at 698 Roadhouse

Contributed by Larry Merritt

Crews continue to battle a fire at the 698 Roadhouse located in the 7400 block of Route 6N on Friday.

The first calls went out around 12:15 p.m.

According to Erie County 911, a total of 32 departments from Erie and Crawford Counties as well as departments from Ashtabula, Ohio were called in to assist in putting out the flames.

There were reports of explosions due to propane tanks at the location, according to Erie County 911.

Crews are still on scene. There were no injuries reported and the cause is unknown at this time. The fire marshal was called in to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with JET 24 Action News for the latest.