Over 30 guns stolen in weekend burglary of Corry gun store

Pennsylvania State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are now investigating a weekend burglary of a Corry gun store.

More than 30 handguns were stolen from C&H Sports in Columbus Township. Saturday morning around 6:30am, burglars broke into the store through an air conditioning unit and made their way straight to the handguns cabinet.

Bob Cummings, owner of C&H Sports, says that his alarm system sounded right away. He added that it’s estimated around $15,000 worth of handguns were stolen. Cummings is hopeful that investigators can find who did this.

“I have a lot of stuff and it definitely hurts,” Cummings said. “We have insurance, but you hate to have someone steal from you. It’s a lot of paperwork now.”

C&H Sports is a family owned store and has been around for more than 30 years

