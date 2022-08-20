Over 300 corgi dogs and 700 people packed Frontier Park for the fifth annual Corgi Festival on Saturday.

There were all sorts of fun activities for corgis and their owners.

Many of the people that attended this festival showed up from areas such as Ohio or New York.

This event also included 15 local vendors.

The popularity that Corgi Fest has gained over the years is nothing to bark about.

“This event started as more as a corgi picnic where people just came together and made friends, and in the next couple of years it really transformed to an event where we actually have activities, corgi races, and costume contests,” said Jade Mitchell, Event Organizer.

Organizers hope to get some sponsorship and grant money to help with the planning in the future.