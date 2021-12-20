Over 300 people participate in Miller Mistletoe Mile Race in North East

Over 300 people laced up their running shoes and hit the streets of North East for a great cause.

It was the annual “Miller Mistletoe Mile Race” that took place in Downtown North East on December 19th.

This event was hosted by the Skunk and Goat Tavern.

The money raised always goes to a family or organization in need.

This year the money will go to the Becker Family who lost their mother to cancer.

“The Miller Mistletoe Mile is one of our favorites. So it gets everybody in the holiday spirit and it’s for an amazing cause. Every penny from tonight’s event goes directly to the family and we are just beyond happy with the support we received from this North East community,” said Anne Lewis, Family Owns Skunk and Goat.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The race in 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19.