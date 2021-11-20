Over 400 participants take the Polar Plunge at Presque Isle

Over 400 folks took a dip in the cool waters of Presque Isle for an important cause. Here is more on the seventh annual Polar Plunge.

The Special Olympics of Pennsylvania brought back the Erie Polar Plunge after it was canceled due to the pandemic.

One athlete was excited to return and take the plunge.

“Well I like to be around my friends and I wanted to do it for the special cause and the water was really, really cold,” said Katrice Fisher, Special Olympic Athlete.

Hundreds of participants came out to Presque Isle braving the cold waters to support athletes.

“They’re amazing people and they try so hard and they’re just like a force to be reckoned with, and they’re so they’re just great people, and so it’s just a great way to go out there and support them and show your support with them,” said Grace Evans, Mercyhurst University Chair for Special Olympics Council for Erie Polar Plunge.

The cold didn’t stop one high school senior from taking the plunge for the second time.

“It’s for a good cause, but also it’s very fine especially when you don’t think about it and you just run right in and it’s fun high fiving the people farther back,” said Heaven Hartson, Participant.

The event manager said that the funds raised go back to helping the athletes.

“Travel expenses and that helps them being able to travel for when they make it to like world games, state events. So all the money raised directly goes back to the athletes which is amazing,” said Karly Heath, Event Manager of Special Olympics of PA.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists