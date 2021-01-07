Over $400,000 in CARES Act grant money approved to assist Crawford County fairs and local farms

To help with the pandemic relief, over $400,000 is expected to be approved to help Crawford County parks and farms.

The money approved by the Crawford County Commissioners is part of the $7.6 million that the county received in CARES Act grants. The Crawford County Fair will be getting $150,000.

Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn said they wanted to help make up lost revenue.

“It takes quite a little bit of money to put on the fair every year. We wanted to take some of the money and put it back in the fair, which helps the community. People look forward to the fair and it helps area businesses the week of the fair.” Weiderspahn said.

Dean Maynard, the Board President of the Crawford County Fair, says even though they did not have a fair this year, they still have many bills to pay.

“Electric and other upkeep of buildings, if you are familiar with the fairgrounds, it’s the largest agricultural event east of the Mississippi. We have a lot of buildings that house animals during the fair week.” Maynard said.

Maynard says the pandemic hit them hard, but the money will help them prepare for a fair in 2021. Operating the fair is a year round job.

“When it is in operation, everyone loves it and comes to support it. In the ten or eleven months that the fair is not happening, we do need a boost like this. This comes along at a great time.” Maynard said.

Two fairs and several farms have also received money from this pandemic aid grant.

Conneaut Lake Park also received $150,000.

Weiderspahn says like the fair, that money will likely go towards maintenance expenses. Others that received aid money include the Jamestown and Cochranton Fair and half a dozen county farms.

The official vote will be next week and Weiderspahn says he expects it to pass unanimously. He also says they plan to spend $1.3 million to improve the air quality of the court house.