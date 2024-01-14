(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– One person has been arrested after a month-long narcotics investigation in Chautauqua County uncovered over 45 grams of narcotics and more than $6,000 in cash.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that a month-long investigation with the Jamestown Police Department and the City of Dunkirk Police Department ended after executing a search warrant on a home in the 100 block of West 2nd St. in Dunkirk, NY Friday afternoon.

Chautauqua Co. sheriffs said during the search they seized 12.16 grams of fentanyl, 26.15 grams of crack cocaine, 10.92 grams of methamphetamine, scales and packaging material for the distribution of narcotics, a shotgun and over $6,000.00

Fernando Martinez Jr., 43



Police have since charged Fernando Martinez Jr., 43, of Dunkirk, NY with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence and criminal contempt.

He’s since been arraigned in the City of Dunkirk Court on $10,000 bail.