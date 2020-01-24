There have been over 500 confirmed cases of flu in Erie County, with three deaths.

Charlotte Berringer with the Erie County Health Department says two of those deaths were in people 65 years of age and older.

She says anyone with Chronic Respiratory Disease, including COPD and asthma, are vulnerable as well.

The health department says that in the last three weeks, there have been over 100 reported cases in Erie County.

They say babies under six months old are the most vulnerable to getting the flu.

“Because the vaccine can’t be given until an infant reaches six months. So, for those babies under six months, we can’t protect them. They are really the most vulnerable,” said Charlotte Berringer, Erie County Department of Health.

The Department of Health still recommends getting a flu shot.