Over 500 students from Edinboro University joined the Fighting Scott family at Saturday’s undergraduate commencement ceremony at McComb Fieldhouse.

During this ceremony, Edinboro University conferred 374 Bachelor’s Degrees and 24 Associates Degrees.

At the graduation level, 110 Master’s Degrees, 12 program certificates and 10 education administrator letters.

We spoke with one graduate who majored in Communication Sciences and Disorders. This graduate is thrilled to get her hard earned diploma.

“It just feels amazing, and Edinboro is such an awesome school to. It just, I don’t know I am speechless,” said Britny Regalado, Edinboro University Graduate.

At 2 p.m. Edinboro held its graduate commencement ceremony at the Louis C. Cole Auditorium Memorial Hall.