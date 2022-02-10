Over $586,000 in grants awarded to several fire and EMS companies

Area first responders are getting a major financial boost that will help them serve our communities.

51 Erie County Fire and EMS companies will receive part of $586,000 in grants.

Earlier, Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of grant awards totaling over $29 million for 2,115 recipients under the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Grant Program

The program is administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner (OSFC) and makes an annual grant program available for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services, and rescue squads.

The money will be used for facility upgrades, equipment debt reduction, training, education and public outreach, recruitment and retention, construction savings account, and overtime costs associated with backfilling positions.

Below are the 51 fire or EMS companies that will receive the money: