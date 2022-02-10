Over $586,000 in grants awarded to several fire and EMS companies

Area first responders are getting a major financial boost that will help them serve our communities.
51 Erie County Fire and EMS companies will receive part of $586,000 in grants.
Earlier, Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of grant awards totaling over $29 million for 2,115 recipients under the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Grant Program
The program is administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner (OSFC) and makes an annual grant program available for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services, and rescue squads.
The money will be used for facility upgrades, equipment debt reduction, training, education and public outreach, recruitment and retention, construction savings account, and overtime costs associated with backfilling positions.
Below are the 51 fire or EMS companies that will receive the money:
- Belle Valley Fire Department Inc Fire Erie $13,520.00
- Central Erie County Paramedic Association Inc EMS Edinboro $8,325.05
- City of Corry Fire Department Fire Corry $13,420.00
- City of Erie Fire Department Fire Erie $15,000.00
- Corry Regional Fire Company DBA Stanford Hose Company, DBA Columbus VFD Fire Corry $24,950.00
- Cranesville Volunteer Fire Dept Fire Cranesville $15,000.00
- Cranesville Volunteer Fire Dept EMS Cranesville $8,325.05
- Crescent Hose Company EMS North East $8,325.05
- Crescent Hose Company Fire North East $10,000.00
- Edinboro Volunteer Fire Dept. EMS Edinboro $8,325.05
- Edinboro Volunteer Fire Dept. Fire Edinboro, $15,000.00
- Elgin Beaver Dam Hose Company Fire Elgin $15,000.00
- Emergycare Inc EMS Erie $8,325.05
- Fairfield Hose Company VFD Fire Erie $15,000.00
- Fairfield Hose Company VFD EMS Erie $8,325.05
- Fairview Fire and Rescue Fire Fairview $15,000.00
- Fairview Fire and Rescue EMS Fairview $8,325.05
- Franklin Township Vol Fire Dept Fire Edinboro $14,998.00
- Fuller Hose Company No 1 Fire North East $15,000.00
- Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Company EMS North East $8,325.05
- Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Company Fire North East $14,993.00
- Harborcreek Fire Department Fire Harborcreek $15,000.00
- Harborcreek Fire Department EMS Harborcreek $7,363.76
- Kearsarge Fire Department Fire Erie $15,000.00
- Kuhl Hose Company Inc Fire Erie $15,000.00
- Kuhl Hose Company Inc EMS Erie $8,325.05
- Lake City Fire Company Fire Lake City $15,000.00
- Lake City Fire Company EMS Lake City $8,325.05
- Lake Shore Fire Department EMS Erie $2,525.70
- Lake Shore Fire Department Fire Erie $15,000.00
- Lawrence Park Volunteer Fire Dept Fire Erie $15,000.00
- Lawrence Park Volunteer Fire Dept EMS Erie $8,325.05
- McKean Hose Company Fire McKean $15,000.00
- McKean Hose Company EMS McKean $8,325.05
- Perry Hi-Way Hose Co Fire Erie $15,000.00
- Perry Hi-Way Hose Co EMS Erie $8,325.05
- Platea Volunteer Fire Company Inc Fire Girard $15,000.00
- Platea Volunteer Fire Company Inc EMS Girard $8,325.05
- Springfield Volunteer Fire Dept Fire East Springfield $15,000.00
- Springfield Volunteer Fire Dept EMS East Springfield $8,325.05
- Stancliff Hose Company Fire Waterford $14,331.00
- Stancliff Hose Company EMS Waterford $7,575.35
- Union City Volunteer Fire Department EMS Union City $8,325.05
- Union City Volunteer Fire Department Fire Union City $15,000.00
- Wattsburg Hose Company Fire Wattsburg $15,000.00
- Wattsburg Hose Company EMS Wattsburg $8,325.05
- Wesleyville Hose Company Fire Erie $15,000.00
- Wesleyville Hose Company EMS Erie $8,325.05
- West County Paramedic Association EMS Girard $8,325.05
- West Lake Fire Department Fire Erie $15,000.00
- West Ridge Fire Department Fire Erie $15,000.00