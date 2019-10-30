Over $7 million donated to local non-profits thanks to the Erie Community Foundation

Over $7 million was donated to local non-profits. The money was awarded through the Erie Community Foundation.

There were 173 donor directed grants and 56 scholarships funded through this money. Although the projects made possible due to the money vary, there is one specific one that stands out.

“We helped a VFW Hall buy a van for their honor guard when they do ceremonies at cemeteries for veterans when they pass away, so that’s an example of a very tangible grant.” said Mike Batchelor, President of the Erie Community Foundation.

The donations were divided into five separate categories