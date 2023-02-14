(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new investment will start the clean-up process for contaminable drinking water in the commonwealth.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and John Fetterman (D-PA) announced $75,086,000 in funding to address contaminants like Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in drinking water.

According to the National Institute of Health, PFAS are used to make everyday products such as nonstick packaging and cookware, stain-resistant clothing and carpeting, and firefighting foam. They’re also commonly used in the aerospace, automotive, construction and electronics industries. Research has shown PFAS could be connected to altered metabolism, fertility issues, reduced fetal growth, increased risk of being overweight or obese, increased risk of some cancers and immune system issues.

Sen. Casey said funding efforts to address the contaminants is much needed because it has been a common issue for Pennsylvanians.

“For years I have urged multiple presidents’ administrations to get ‘forever chemicals’ like PFAS out of Pennsylvania drinking water and keep them out,” said Sen. Casey. “This major investment, made possible by the infrastructure law, is a strong start to clean up PFAS contamination.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded the funding that will enable Pennsylvania to treat polluted water and conduct water quality testing for contaminants.

“These chemicals are a major threat to our community’s health and safety, and we’re going to keep working towards ensuring clean drinking water for all,” said Sen. Fetterman.

The funding is part of the EPA’s Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities (EC-SDC) Grant Program, which promotes access to safe and clean water in small, rural and disadvantaged communities while supporting local economies.