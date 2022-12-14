Millions of federal dollars have been approved to support law enforcement programs across Erie County.

There is $7.6 million in federal funding going towards programs designed to improve safety. State Representatives Ryan Bizzarro, Pat Harkins and Bob Merski said this funding goes towards Erie County police departments and law enforcement technology.

“These funds are going to do a lot more than just support law enforcement. They’re going to help victims of crime, they’re going to help childhood victims, they’re going to help agencies that deal with the criminal justice system,” said state Rep. Ryan Bizzarro. “This is a win-win for our community. We’re bringing this money back here. Taxpayers are getting a return on their investment, and we’re taking care of people and helping crimes from being committed.”

This funding will also support gun violence reduction initiatives.

“I’m encouraged that the new funding includes more than $1.5 million for investigating and prosecuting gun crimes. The new grants will fund advanced equipment such as gunshot detection technology, new evidence processing equipment and special software to aid in gun crime investigations,” Rep. Pat Harkins said.

“The new funding will advance crime detection, investigation and prosecution by putting new tools into the hands of law enforcement,” Rep. Bob Merski said. “Our officers will benefit from technology such as 3D scene mapping software, mobile forensic tools, advance surveillance equipment and other resources to keep our communities safer.”

The funding will impact more than five police departments in Erie Co.