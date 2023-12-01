A tradition that dates back to 1939 took place across the area on Friday.

The Times Old Newsies are out at local businesses to collect donations for their annual fundraiser. This year, the newsies are raising money for six local organizations to feed the hungry.

Dan Kalie, the president of the association, said there are over 80 newsies facing the rainy conditions for a good cause.

“It’s a heartwarming feeling, you know? I’ve been doing it since about 1988. The people that give are more obliging to give. They tell stories, it’s always, ‘my father or father-in-law was an old newsie,'” said Bill Long, Times Old Newsie.

If you’d like to donate, there’s still time! Head to their GoFundMe page.