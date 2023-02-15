(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced $8,548,557 in federal funding from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act for the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to improve behavioral health and crisis care programs and also to combat gun violence.

The money will be used to fund state crisis prevention programs and extreme risk protection order programs that work to keep guns out of the hands of those that could be a threat to themselves or others.

“When we passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, we fought to include community violence prevention initiatives to stop the scourge of gun violence plaguing communities across Pennsylvania,” said Sen. Casey. “This funding will help the Commonwealth implement programs to more effectively respond to this crisis. It’s a strong step in our ever-urgent fight to end gun violence.”

This investment is part of over $231 million in federal funding spread across 49 states, territories and the District of Columbia from the Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program.

The funding was permitted by the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022, which was designed to address and reduce gun violence in communities.