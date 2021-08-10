Over 90 charges filed in Lighthouse Street animal cruelty case

Over 90 charges have been filed in what officers are calling one of the largest cases of animal cruelty seen in recent memory here in Erie.

Diane Eggleston has been charged with a handful of felonies and nearly 90 summary offenses for cruelty to animals.

Officers raided her house on Lighthouse Street in June and found what they called dozens of cases of neglect.

Animal shelters took in the dogs and other animals and many were nursed back to health and found adoption homes.

Eggleston has previously faced charges for the improper disposal of garbage.

