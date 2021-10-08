Over the Edge fundraiser returns to Dobbins Landing

An annual event returns to Dobbins Landing with all eyes set on the Bicentennial Tower. The community raising about $45,000 to support behavioral health programs.

It’s a chance to see the City of Erie in a unique way. The Over the Edge fundraiser allows brave participants to scale about 130 feet from the platform on the Bicentennial Tower to the ground.

“It was extremely exciting, the view over there is absolutely gorgeous,” said Anjannet Gray, Outpatient Therapist at Safe Harbor Behavioral Health. “I chose to repel because I am passionate about mental health and reducing the stigma.”

Sponsorships from local businesses and organizations participating in the event raised $45,000. These dollars support the community, going towards the behavioral health service Achievement Center of LECOM Health, Family Services of NW Pennsylvania and Safe Harbor Behavioral Health.

“So many people in our community of all ages, demographics, social economics struggle with mental health. A lot of times, people are afraid to go get help,” Gray said.

Many of those going over the edge have a personal connection to the cause and they say it brings attention to behavioral health initiatives.

“The 55 participants, some are staff members of the organizations that the events benefits, board members, we’ve got folks from the community who are just thrill seekers that liked the idea of raising some dollars to support their friends and family in the community,” said Shannon Collins, Chief Achievement Officer at LECOM Achievement Center. “It’s all about collaboration and coming together and Erie always does that so great.”

