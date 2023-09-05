A photo of a crowded hallway at a local high school is grabbing the attention of parents and raising some questions.

Recently, many parents have let us know that these photos have been circulating on the internet.

Photos show the hallways of Erie High School during the school day with what looks to be a high volume of students.

One concerned uncle of a student is disappointed by what he’s seen on social media and is calling on the district to make a change.

“The biggest mistake for the Erie School District is putting them all in one high school. I think it was unacceptable. They’ve got to come up with a better plan somehow, some way,” said Robert Takacs.

He called the photos “overpopulated” and believes this is taking away from the students’ learning time.

“The way I see it and all the pictures I have seen, the way everything’s going, I don’t see it getting better. I honestly think it could get even worse,” Takacs added.

Some parents who chose not to go on camera have safety concerns.

“We have emergency guidelines that we follow and we also have a supervisor of safety in the district that is housed right here in the building that works very closely with us as well. We’re as ready as we can be if that unfortunate situation did occur,” said Don Orlando, principal of Erie High.

Enrollment is 191 students higher than the 2022/2023 school year, but is still 388 below 2017 and 2018 enrollment, which is when the school was consolidated.

Orlando added the building is currently at 71% capacity. He reassured the public that the looks of a crowded hallway would be relieved as the school year went on.

“We have a school that’s four city blocks, 550,000 square feet, so you have students who are new trying to find their way around. When you have construction going on in the building, that takes some of the areas where students can walk to get from one place to another. You have students stopping and looking where they want to go, it can create something like that. As you can see today, it’s much smoother. Students are just flowing through the building,” said Orlando.

Orlando went on to say the high school has had a great first week. There are still some remote learners, and the school would love it if those students and more kids would join their high school.