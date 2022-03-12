An overnight accident with entrapment on I-90 East sends two people to the hospital.

This accident took place near the 11 mile marker on I-90 East around 11 p.m. on March 11.

Emergency crews from Springfield and Platea, along with Pennsylvania State Police Girard, responded to the scene.

According to reports on the scene, two individuals were taken to the hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

This accident also reportedly caused multiple vehicles to slide off the roadway and into nearby ditches.

Police are continuing to investigate this accident.