(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Crews responded to an accident in the intersection of West 6th Street and Sassafras Street around 12:30 Friday morning.

When crews arrived on scene, they found two cars with moderate damage, with one of the vehicles colliding with construction equipment.

One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

According to police, they believe someone ran a red light causing the accident as the investigation continues.