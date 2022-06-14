(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A car accident sent two people to Corry Memorial Hospital shortly after midnight on June 13.

The Pennsylvania State Police responded to the accident on Route 6 in Columbus Township (Warren County). Troopers found a single vehicle on its passenger side.

The operator of the vehicle and a passenger were transported to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Further investigation showed the operator was suspected of driving under the influence, a PSP report said. An investigation is ongoing.