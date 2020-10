A suspicious car fire in Erie overnight left investigators looking for answers.

Calls came in around 12:30 a.m. for a car on fire in the 500 block of West 31st Street.

Once on the scene, Erie firefighters found the car fully involved in flames.

Erie Police alongside the fire investigator were called to the scene. Crews were unable to locate the car’s owner.

No injuries were reported, but a cause is under investigation at this time.