Overnight closures on Interstate 90 to take place over next two nights

A word of warning if you are planning to drive on Interstate 90 over the next two nights.

PennDot will be shutting down traffic temporarily varying across all four lanes from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. both tonight and Tuesday night.



The reason for these “rolling closures” is to allow workers to put beams in the new Huntley Road bridge in Springfield Township.



Significant traffic delays are possible, which is why the work is being done overnight.



You can check on how things are going through the 5-1-1-PA app on your smartphone.