Overnight fire damages Conneaut, OH home

Springfield Fire Crews were called to assist in fighting a structure fire in Conneaut, Ohio overnight.

Calls went out just before 1 a.m. Tuesday for assistance on a house fire in the 600 block of Lakeview Ave., not far from the Ohio-PA border in Conneaut.

According to reports from the scene, the fire is believed to have started on the second story before spreading.

No injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation at this time.