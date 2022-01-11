Overnight fire damages Conneaut, OH home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield Fire Crews were called to assist in fighting a structure fire in Conneaut, Ohio overnight.

Calls went out just before 1 a.m. Tuesday for assistance on a house fire in the 600 block of Lakeview Ave., not far from the Ohio-PA border in Conneaut.

According to reports from the scene, the fire is believed to have started on the second story before spreading.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

No injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News