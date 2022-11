A house fire in East Springfield has left one family without a place to stay.

Just before 11 p.m. Monday, multiple fire crews were called to a reported fire in the 11,000 block of Ridge Road.

Once on the scene, firefighters found flames coming from the rear of the house. They were able to bring the fire under control within minutes.

No injuries were reported. The fire was contained to one room.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.