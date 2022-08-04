A fire heavily damaged a home in the City of Erie overnight.

The first calls went out for a fire in the 1100 block of East 19th Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to the firefighters on scene, when they arrived they saw smoke coming from the upper windows of the home. They were able to knock that fire down before it could spread to other nearby homes.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The city’s fire inspector was called to the scene to help determine what started the fire.