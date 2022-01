Firefighters had a fight on their hands early Monday morning in Edinboro.

Calls went out for a garage fire around 2:15 a.m. Monday. Multiple fire companies were on the scene. Crews had to transport water to the scene.

The fire was contained to a free standing garage which suffered some structural damage.

No injuries were reported.