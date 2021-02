An overnight fire in Girard damaged a home as firefighters worked into the early morning hours to put out the flames.

Around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, calls came in for a structure fire in the 8000 block of Lexington Road in Girard.

Once on the scene, crews found flames coming from the roof of the home. Everyone inside was able to get out safely.

Firefighters from several departments worked together to knock the fire down. The cause of the fire is under investigation.