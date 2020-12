An overnight fire kept Erie fire crews busy into the early morning hours.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, calls came in for a house fire in the 2200 block of Plum Street in Erie.

Once on the scene, firefighters located a fire in the basement. The flames were already out when they arrived.

Five people, two adults and three children, were inside the home at the time of the fire. They were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.