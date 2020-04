Several fire departments responded to the scene of a garage fire at a Lake City

business just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found fire in a garage attached to Tony Graham’s Auto & Powersports in the 10000 block of West Lake Road.

The crews made quick work of the fire, knocking it out in just a few moments, however the business sustained a lot of damage as a result of the fire.

There is no word on a cause at this time.