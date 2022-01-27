Overnight fire destroys Corry home

Fire destroyed a home in Corry Wednesday night, keeping several local fire departments busy for much of the night.

The fire was first reported just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Hatch Street in Corry.

According to reports from the scene, the home is completely destroyed.

Several crews from neighboring fire departments were called in to help battle the flames. Firefighters had to be evacuated from the home due to how bad the fire was.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely. No serious injuries were reported.

The cause of that fire is now under investigation.