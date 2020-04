An overnight fire left crews working into the early morning hours.

Calls came in around 2:15 a.m. for a garage fire in the 1100 block of East 10th Street.

Once on scene, firefighters found a detached garage that had been destroyed by flames.

The A.N.N.A. Shelter was called in for a small kitten found near the garage. Also, Penelec crews were called to the scene for a downed wire.

There is no word on what may have started the fire. No injuries were reported.