Overnight fire destroys multi-family home near West 17th & Walnut Streets

A fire destroyed a multi-family home in Erie overnight.

The fire happened at a home near the intersection with West 17th and Walnut Streets just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to reports from the scene, the fire appears to have started in the second story of the building. Everyone inside was able to get out safely.

Penelec and National Fuel crews were also called to the scene. The Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

