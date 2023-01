Crews responded to an overnight fire which heavily damaged a home in Erie.

Calls went out for the fire around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West 18th Street between Raspberry and Cascade Streets.

When crews arrived on the scene, the front porch was already fully involved. The house is reportedly vacant.

The fire did spread to neighboring houses, but they sustained only light damage.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.