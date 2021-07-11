Overnight fire in Erie leaves two families homeless

The Erie Fire Department responded to an overnight fire in Erie which left two families homeless.

According to the 911 Center, the call for this fire came in shortly before midnight on Saturday for a reported fire at 1611 Hickory Street in Erie.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist the families.

At this time there is no word on if anyone was injured from the fire. No word has been released on the cause of the fire as well.

