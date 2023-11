Harborcreek, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Crews were called out for a working structure fire just before 1:10 Thursday morning in the 8500 block of Station Road in Harborcreek.

Multiple stations responded and when crews arrived, they found a structure engulfed in flames. Those crews working quickly to keep the fire from spreading to the nearby structures.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.