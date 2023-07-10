An overnight fire leaves two homes and a car damaged.

Calls went out for a fire in the 400 block of East 24th Street around 12:22 Monday morning.

When crews arrived, they found one home fully involved which soon spread to a second home where smoke could be seen coming from the attic.

All individuals made it out of the structures safe, however there were pets inside the structure at the time of the fire.

The first building suffered heavy front-end damage as well as destroying a vehicle on the property, the second home suffered moderate damage.

According to neighbors, a suspicious individual was seen near the structure prior to the fire before they fled down the road heading towards Parade Street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.