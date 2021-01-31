Overnight house fire in Venango County leaves three people dead

Three people are dead following a fire that gutted a house in Venango County overnight.

According to the Oil City Fire Department, this fire took place at a house on East Bissell Avenue just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

When crews arrived on the scene, neighbors told them that three people were trapped inside the house.

Crews attempted to search for victims while extinguishing the flames, but were unable to due to the fact that the fire was totally engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was under control, crews found three dead bodies inside the house.

Further information will be released after a full investigation is conducted.