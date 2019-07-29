Overnight lane restrictions by VA Medical Center expected

PennDOT has announced there will be traffic signal updates for the traffic signal in front of the Erie VA Medical Center. These updates will cause overnight lane restrictions at the intersection of 38 Street and State Street in Erie, PA.

Temporary lane restrictions are in place for the signal to be replaced, with work set to begin at 6 p.m. August 2, and is set to be done by August 5. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area during those times, traffic delays are likely at the intersection.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com, downloading the 511PA app, or calling 5-1-1.