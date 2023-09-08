(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Crews responded to an overnight motorcycle accident that sparked into a vehicle fire.

Crews were called out for the accident at the intersection of East 35th Street and Old French Street around 11:50 Thursday night.

Soon after the motorcycle accident, another vehicle collided with the motorcycle which then sparked a vehicle fire.

Erie Fire Department was able to keep that fire under control.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital for minor injuries sustained during the initial motorcycle accident.

Police continue to investigate the accident.