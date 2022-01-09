Overnight rollover accident sends one victim to the hospital

A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

One person was injured in a rollover accident overnight on the 9700 block of Peach Street.

According to Erie County 911, calls for this accident came in around midnight.

When police arrived on scene, they found one male victim inside the car.

The victim was unconscious and was transported to an area hospital.

No word has been released on the victims injuries nor the cause of the accident. Police are continuing to investigate.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

This is a developing story and we will have more information for you once it becomes available.