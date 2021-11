A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

Correction: Bargain Road

At 1:30 a.m. a rollover accident took place on Edinboro and Bargain Road.

During this accident, one vehicle rolled over on it’s side.

Perry Highway Hose Company responded to the scene.

The driver only suffered minor injuries.

The cause of this accident is still under investigation.

