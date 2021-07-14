Overnight severe storms cause power outages, downed trees throughout Crawford County

Overnight, severe weather brought down trees, leaving many without power in Crawford County.

This hour, cleanup is underway.

According to Crawford County Emergency Management, as of this afternoon there are around 1,000 people still without power. Many of the power outages are in the Conneaut Lake, Harmonsburg area.

Canadohta Lake was also hit by heavy storms.

A Canadohta Lake resident says a 30-foot tree in his front yard was knocked down.

“It ripped through here pretty good, I didn’t even realize my tree was gone till a little bit later. It was loud. Other than that it didn’t last long, and I’m glad,” said Bob Kumpft, Canadohta Lake resident.

Emergency management says all roads are back in service at this time.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list