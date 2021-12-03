UPDATE: One Man Dead in Overnight Shooting

ERIE, PA – One person is dead after an overnight shooting in the city overnight. The first calls went out just after 1 a.m. Friday morning for reports of a gunshot victim in the 700 block of East 25th Street. Once on scene, first responders found a 25-year-old man with severe injuries from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UPMC Hamot where he was pronounced dead.

Erie Police say they don’t currently have a suspect in custody. They are, however, interviewing witnesses and gathering video footage from the scene.