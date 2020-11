The area saw its first snowfall overnight and that made some area roads quite slippery, including I-90.

No serious injuries reported, but there were cars that slid off the roadway, including an accident just west of the Fairview exit that happened just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver was able to make it out of the vehicle on her own.

State police are reminding drivers to take use extra caution and to give yourself more time to get to where you’re going due to the slick road conditions.